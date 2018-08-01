NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a driver has been killed when his car was struck by a tire that flew off a private sanitation vehicle on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.
WABC says the victim was a building maintenance worker for the New York Police Department.
He was heading east at around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when the tire came loose from the westbound sanitation vehicle. It smashed his windshield and caused him to hit the divider.
The victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Information from: WABC-TV, http://www.7online.com