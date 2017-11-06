MADISON, Maine (AP) — Police say a driver was killed in a head-on collision in Norridgewock, Maine.

Deputies say 83-year-old Lazlo Kakuk was pronounced dead at the scene after his SUV was struck by a pickup truck that crossed the center line. The pickup driver, 30-year-old Eric Hatfield of Anson, was flown via LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries.

Somerset County Chief Deputy James Ross says the crash is in the early stages of investigation but that speed and improper passing may be factors. He said a Maine State Police accident reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation.