MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A driver has died following a crash on the track at a speedway in South Carolina.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard tells local media outlets a vehicle crashed into a wall at around 4:45 p.m. on Friday.

Willard says the driver, 56-year-old Jackie Ward of Surfside Beach, was taken to a hospital, where he died at around 5:30 p.m.

An autopsy was scheduled for Saturday.

Officials say Ward was competing in the SELLM Challenger Feature Event. Track officials say he collided with another car before crashing into the wall.