WESTON, Mass. (AP) — A man in his 70s has been killed after a deer was thrown into his vehicle after being struck by another car in a Boston suburb.

Weston Police Chief Michael Goulding and Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said the accident happened Wednesday evening at around 5: 30 p.m. in the town west of Boston.

Investigators say a sedan apparently struck an adult deer, launching it into the opposing lane of traffic, where it crashed through the windshield of a minivan, striking the driver.

The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with undisclosed injuries and later died. Police didn’t immediately release his name. The driver and passengers in the other car were uninjured. The incident remains under investigation.