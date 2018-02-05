ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old motorist faces charges including vehicular homicide and hit-and-run driving following a weekend crash that killed two Louisiana teenagers.

Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened Sunday evening in Vermillion Parish on U.S. Highway 167.

A pickup truck driven by Tyler J. Meaux of Kaplan struck a small car in which the victims were riding.

Killed were 16-year-old Alana Duhon and 15-year-old Sydney Colomb of Maurice. Two other teens were injured.

A state police news release says Meaux ran away from the scene but was arrested a short time later. Online records show he remained in jail in Vermilion Parish on Monday. There was no information on whether he had attorney.