ABBEVILLE, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old motorist faces charges including vehicular homicide and hit-and-run driving following a weekend crash that killed two Louisiana teenagers.
Louisiana State Police say the wreck happened Sunday evening in Vermillion Parish on U.S. Highway 167.
A pickup truck driven by Tyler J. Meaux of Kaplan struck a small car in which the victims were riding.
Killed were 16-year-old Alana Duhon and 15-year-old Sydney Colomb of Maurice. Two other teens were injured.
A state police news release says Meaux ran away from the scene but was arrested a short time later. Online records show he remained in jail in Vermilion Parish on Monday. There was no information on whether he had attorney.