JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The driver who led police on a high-speed speed chase that ended in a fiery crash that burned a bystander who allegedly was kicked and dragged by police in New Jersey has accepted a plea agreement.
The Jersey Journal reports Leo Pinkston pleaded guilty to eluding and aggravated assault. He is expected to be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison next month.
The innocent bystander who was burned in the crash is planning to file a $25 million lawsuit.
Miguel Feliz claims officers involved in the June 4 pursuit used excessive force by dragging him away and handcuffing him inside an ambulance without probable cause.
Four officers have been indicted on criminal charges stemming from the pursuit.
Information from: The Jersey Journal , http://www.nj.com/jjournal