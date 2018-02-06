JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — The driver who led police on a high-speed speed chase that ended in a fiery crash that burned a bystander who allegedly was kicked and dragged by police in New Jersey has accepted a plea agreement.

The Jersey Journal reports Leo Pinkston pleaded guilty to eluding and aggravated assault. He is expected to be sentenced to up to 5 years in prison next month.

The innocent bystander who was burned in the crash is planning to file a $25 million lawsuit.

Miguel Feliz claims officers involved in the June 4 pursuit used excessive force by dragging him away and handcuffing him inside an ambulance without probable cause.

Four officers have been indicted on criminal charges stemming from the pursuit.

