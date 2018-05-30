OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A woman arrested in the fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian near downtown Omaha last week has had her bail set at $250,000.
Prosecutors say 33-year-old Nickole Wheeler lost control of a large sport utility vehicle Friday afternoon, jumping a curb and fatally hitting a pedestrian, 48-year-old Ruben Batres.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors say Wheeler provided a stolen Iowa ID to a car dealership to test-drive the SUV. Officials say Wheeler had been given money to test-drive the vehicle and give it to another person.
Police say after the crash, Wheeler fled on foot. She later flagged down a motorist, asking for a ride home, but was taken back to the crash scene, where she was arrested.
Wheeler is charged with theft and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident resulting in death. Her preliminary hearing is set for June 19.