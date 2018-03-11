CLAYMONT, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police have identified the Pennsylvania man who they say died in a traffic collision shortly after fleeing the scene of another crash.

Police said in a statement Sunday morning that Michael S. Simmons, a 49-year-old from Brookhaven, was the driver of a Mercedes involved in the crashes Friday evening.

Police said previously that the Mercedes struck a Honda sedan Friday evening near Claymont, and the driver of the Mercedes exited his vehicle, appeared agitated and mumbled incoherently. He then got back in the vehicle and fled.

The statement says the Mercedes then collided with a truck. Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other drivers involved did not have life-threatening injuries.

Police said Sunday that the incident remains under investigation.