WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with driving the SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts pizza parlor, killing two people and injuring seven, faces two years behind bars if he pleads guilty.
The ruling released Friday appears to jeopardize a proposal by a defense attorney for Bradford Casler, who said his client would plead guilty if he is not sent to jail.
Casler’s attorney, Thomas Giblin III, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The Boston Globe reports that in Friday’s decision, the judge rejected the prosecution’s request for a 5-year sentence and the defense’s request for six months of home confinement.
Most Read Stories
- Ex-Facebook exec says she was sexually harassed on Alaska Airlines flight — and attendants did nothing
- Reports: WSU's Mike Leach met with Tennessee's AD John Currie, then the Volunteers fired him WATCH
- It started as a tax cut; now it could change American life
- Analysis: Six candidates to fill the UW Huskies' offensive coordinator opening
- Analysis: Examining Kam Chancellor, Cliff Avril and Malik McDowell's futures with the Seahawks
Casler crashed into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Newton in March 2016. Giblin says Casler’s multiple sclerosis was to blame.
He’s due back in court Dec. 22.