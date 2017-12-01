WOBURN, Mass. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged with driving the SUV that crashed into a Massachusetts pizza parlor, killing two people and injuring seven, faces two years behind bars if he pleads guilty.

The ruling released Friday appears to jeopardize a proposal by a defense attorney for Bradford Casler, who said his client would plead guilty if he is not sent to jail.

Casler’s attorney, Thomas Giblin III, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Boston Globe reports that in Friday’s decision, the judge rejected the prosecution’s request for a 5-year sentence and the defense’s request for six months of home confinement.

Casler crashed into the Sweet Tomatoes restaurant in Newton in March 2016. Giblin says Casler’s multiple sclerosis was to blame.

He’s due back in court Dec. 22.