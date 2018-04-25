EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Connecticut man involved in a crash in Massachusetts that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl has been sentenced to three years of probation.
The Telegram & Gazette reports that 56-year-old David Holmes, of East Hartford, also lost his license for three years and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service in a plea deal reached this week. A charge of motor vehicle homicide was dismissed.
Investigators say Holmes was driving 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone in Sturbridge in June 2015 when his pickup struck a vehicle trying to make a U-turn. One of that vehicle’s passengers, 6-year-old Jenell Davis, of Worcester, was injured and died six days later.
Police say Jenell wasn’t in a car seat, but was wearing a seat belt.
___
Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com