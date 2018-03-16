BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A man accused of driving the wrong way and causing an interstate crash that killed five teenagers in Vermont in 2016 plans to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Burlington Free Press reports Steven Bourgoin’s lawyer filed a notice of the defense Thursday.

Police say Bourgoin caused the I-89 crash in Williston, Vermont, before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes. He had previously pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder.

His lawyer proposes David Rosemarin as an expert witness. Rosemarin is director of forensic psychiatry at McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts.

A report released by state police last year shows Bourgoin had 10 nanograms of THC — the chemical in marijuana that makes people high — in his system hours after the crash on Oct. 8, 2016.

