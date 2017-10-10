BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A portion of a Maine city was shut down after a driver jumped a curb and crashed into a light pole.

Only the driver was injured in the Monday night crash that left the Bangor street strewn with wreckage. Bangor Police Lt. Catherine Rumsey says the driver had minor injuries and was able to walk away from the crash.

Bangor Fire Lt. Joseph Wardell says the driver swiped some parked vehicles and took out the streetlight before the car came to a stop.

Police shut down part of the downtown street for the investigation. Electrical workers were on the scene Monday to deal with power flow to the knocked over streetlight.