WEST WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man is in the hospital after police say he drove through a fence and crashed into a home.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. Tuesday in West Warwick.

Raymond Jackson says he was in the home at the time, and he thought it was an explosion. He then ran out of the house and saw the car sitting in the basement.

Firefighters arrived and removed the 55-year-old driver from the car. Police say the driver is being treated for a non life-threatening head injury.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash. Jackson says it’s the second time in two months a vehicle has crashed into the home.

Residents have been placed in temporary housing as crews assess the damage.