HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A driver of a stolen Mercedes slammed into patrol cars in Connecticut and led police on a 13 mile chase.
The Hartford Courant reports a driver hit patrol cars in Hartford on Monday, starting a chase through Newington and New Britain.
Police ran the license plate of the 2016 Mercedes-Benz after seeing the driver asleep with headlights on. As they identified it as a stolen car, the driver woke up, backed into a fence, hit the police cars and screeched off.
The driver of the car, who is in custody, has not been identified.
___
Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com