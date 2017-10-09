BOW, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver who didn’t slow down on Interstate 89 struck a car and his vehicle ended up partially underneath it.
Police said the impact of the accident shortly after 11 a.m. Monday in Bow struck a third car, as well.
No injuries were reported.
Police issued a traffic ticket to the 54-year-old Abby Sbat, of Hillsboro, New Hampshire, who was accused of following too closely. It wasn’t immediately known if Sbat had a lawyer.
