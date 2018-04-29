COLTS NECK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say police responding to an early-morning single-car accident in New Jersey found a driver dead of an apparent gunshot wound and a passenger who was injured.
Colts Neck police say the crash happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Route 18.
The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office says 54-year-old Lloyd Sanders of Neptune was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 52-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call local police or county investigators.