ROCK FALLS, Ill. (AP) — State police say they’re investigating what led up to a northern Illinois officer fatally shooting a driver after trying to stop his car.

State police Lt. Chris Endress says the driver was the only person in the car when the shooting happened Friday night in Rock Falls. Endress said he didn’t immediately know why the traffic stop was being attempted and declined to give details about the confrontation in the city about 100 miles west of Chicago.

Sauk Valley Media reports Rock Falls Police Chief Tammy Nelson said the shooting involved a 10-year veteran officer who is white, while the driver was black.

Endress says investigators collected dash cam video from at least three squad cars.

WIXN-AM reports Rock Falls police said in a statement it appeared officers acted appropriately.