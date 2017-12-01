PHOENIX (AP) — A 13-year-old boy has died after a vehicle struck him as he was riding on a Phoenix sidewalk.
Phoenix police spokeswoman Mercedes Fortune says the incident happened Friday afternoon near 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.
According to police, the driver was heading south on 19th Avenue when he crossed into the northbound lanes, hitting the boy.
Fortune says he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The male driver, who police say is between age 17 and 18, stayed at the scene.
Police say he displayed signs of impairment.
This is the second time in as many days that a pedestrian was fatally hit while on a sidewalk in Phoenix.
Police say a man deliberately struck and killed a 47-year-old woman Thursday. Her 11-year-old daughter was also injured.