MIDDLESEX, Vt. (AP) — A driver who fell asleep at the wheel crashed into a Vermont pottery studio, injuring no one but causing the studio to lose half its pottery two days ahead of an open exhibition.

Mike Sullivan, owner of The Mud Studio in Middlesex, says the driver plowed through the wall of the building in the crash Wednesday night. WPTZ-TV reports the 34-year-old driver fell asleep at the wheel, causing him to crash into the studio.

The driver suffered a face cut and received a civil violation ticket. No one else was injured.

Pottery teacher Kristin Ekstrand says the crash comes two days before the statewide “Open Studio Weekend.”

Ekstrand says the half-demolished studio gives new meaning to the term “open studio,” adding it will be open for the event.

___

Information from: WPTZ-TV, http://www.thechamplainchannel.com