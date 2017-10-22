PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman is facing multiple charges after police say she struck a Massachusetts woman while driving under the influence.

Police say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. when a 30-year-old woman veered out of her lane on Interstate 95 in Providence and struck a 38-year-old woman who was standing in the breakdown lane.

Both women were hospitalized following the crash. State police say the pedestrian was critically injured, but the driver was treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police say the driver has since been charged with operating under the influence resulting in injury and operating a motor vehicle to endanger with injury resulting. The woman is also facing charges for refusing a chemical test and failing to maintain control of a vehicle.