BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus driver safely evacuated several students shortly before the vehicle became engulfed in flames.

Blairstown Township police say the driver saw smoke coming from the engine compartment around 8 a.m. Monday and was able to pull over to the side of the road. About 10 Blairstown Elementary School students were aboard the bus at the time, and the driver got all the students off the bus and a safe distance away.

The bus soon became engulfed in flames and was destroyed.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The bus driver’s name has not been released.

Authorities say a resident allowed the children to stay in her home until another bus arrived at the scene to take them to school.