DORCHESTER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 67-year-old driver died after his pickup truck crashed in southeast Nebraska’s Saline County.
The crash occurred Saturday, about 6½ miles (11 kilometers) south of Dorchester. The county Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that the pickup ran off the roadway when attempting to turn right. It ended up on one of its sides.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. He’s been identified as Norman Sokolik, who lived in rural Dorchester.
His wife, 63-year-old Karen Sokolik, was taken to a Lincoln hospital.
The crash is being investigated.