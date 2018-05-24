CHICHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver was killed in a head-on collision with a commercial truck in a New Hampshire town.
Police say the 36-year-old man, who has not been identified, was driving a black Acura when it hit another vehicle from behind before losing control and colliding head-on with a truck on Wednesday.
The 57-year-old man driving the truck suffered minor injuries and the other driver, a 33-year-old woman, refused medical aid.
The three-vehicle crash also spilled 100 gallons of diesel fuel onto Route 4 in Chichester, which was partially closed down during the evening commute for several hours.
WMUR-TV reports the accident happened in the same area where a mother and son were killed in a 2011 crash.
The fatal crash remains under investigation.