WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. (AP) — A New Hampshire driver has been killed after his car struck a guardrail on Interstate 91 in Vermont.

Thirty-one-year-old Matthew Calder, of Winchester, New Hampshire, died when his car crashed on Tuesday afternoon in Ascutney. Vermont State Police said his car came to rest in the media.

Calder, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Interstate 91 southbound was down to one lane in an area just south of the Ascutney exit for a while.

Police are investigating.