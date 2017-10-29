MESQUITE, N.M. (AP) — A driver whose sedan collided head-on with another vehicle near Mesquite was killed.
The New Mexico State Police says the driver of the other vehicle involved in Saturday night’s collision wasn’t injured in the crash.
The identity of the driver who died hasn’t yet been released.
Police say the collision occurred on Interstate 10 as the sedan’s driver was traveling west in eastbound lanes.
