CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver has died in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.
Police say 42-year-old Eric Diamond, of Concord, drove off of a southbound lane of the highway in Canterbury and struck a tree at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The front of his car was heavily damaged.
Diamond was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police are investigating the crash.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- House Speaker Paul Ryan will not seek reelection
- Bannon proposal would reel in Mueller inquiry
- Megachurch founder quits amid sexual-misconduct allegations VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where Hart family went missing