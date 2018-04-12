CANTERBURY, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver has died in a crash on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire.

Police say 42-year-old Eric Diamond, of Concord, drove off of a southbound lane of the highway in Canterbury and struck a tree at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The front of his car was heavily damaged.

Diamond was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police are investigating the crash.