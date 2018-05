ALEXANDRIA, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say a driver has died in a car crash in the town of Alexandria.

Police say they found the car on its roof on Route 104 on Sunday afternoon. They found 60-year-old Peter Brodeur, of Andover, New Hampshire, dead inside the vehicle. He was the only one inside.

Police say they are investigating the crash. They say speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors.