NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a driver has died in a two-car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire.
Police say both people involved in the crash were trapped in their vehicles and firefighters used equipment to get them out Wednesday afternoon.
The other driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Their names haven’t been released.
One of the vehicles ended up on a sidewalk.
Police continue to investigate the crash, which shut down part of busy Broad Street for hours.