PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 57-year-old driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that a truck hit and sent airborne into the other vehicle’s windshield.

Police say the truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning. It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown and hit Gregory Leiber in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what the debris was.

Video on news stations showed a black vehicle stopped at the scene with a hole in the windshield.

Police say they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.