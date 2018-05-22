ARCHER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old driver died after his car collided with a pickup truck in east-central Nebraska.

The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. Monday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Archer in rural Merrick County.

The Grand Island Independent reports that authorities say Broedy “Bubba” Starkey was driving his car west on Nebraska Highway 92 when it collided with the eastbound pickup being driven by Mary Dugan, of Greeley. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says heavy fog was a factor in the crash.

Dugan was taken to Merrick Medical Center in Central City. Starkey was pronounced dead at the scene.

___

Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com