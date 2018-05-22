ARCHER, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a 22-year-old driver died after his car collided with a pickup truck in east-central Nebraska.
The crash occurred around 7:10 a.m. Monday, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) northeast of Archer in rural Merrick County.
The Grand Island Independent reports that authorities say Broedy “Bubba” Starkey was driving his car west on Nebraska Highway 92 when it collided with the eastbound pickup being driven by Mary Dugan, of Greeley. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says heavy fog was a factor in the crash.
Dugan was taken to Merrick Medical Center in Central City. Starkey was pronounced dead at the scene.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- The princes, the president and the fortune seekers
- Judge orders Vancouver, Wash., teen to start paying off $37M for starting Columbia Gorge wildfire
- What is lava haze? A look at Hawaii's latest volcanic hazard VIEW
- A Staten Island man found a safe with cash in his backyard — then things got weird
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
___
Information from: The Grand Island Independent, http://www.theindependent.com