FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A man in a stolen Fairbanks car was arrested after a Parks Highway pursuit more than half way to Nenana.
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the driver, 30-year-old Arthur Solomon Jr., is charged with car theft and failure to stop at the direction of a peace officer. Online court records do not list his attorney.
A juvenile girl also was detained. Troopers are seeking a juvenile boy who fled.
Fairbanks police just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday spotted a car suspected of being in a hit-and-run crash. A license plate check revealed the car was stolen.
Police followed the car across Fairbanks and it turned south onto the Parks Highway.
Alaska State Troopers used spike strips to stop the car after a pursuit of more than 30 miles (48 kilometers).
Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.com