BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured after running a vehicle into a brick wall at a restaurant in Birmingham.

Birmingham Police Lt. Peter Williston told WBRC-TV the driver had a medical issue that caused the wreck at Chick-fil-A on Saturday night. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.

Police say the vehicle smashed a path through the brick wall outside of the restaurant outside the glass front doors.

The restaurant remains open for business.