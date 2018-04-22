BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been injured after running a vehicle into a brick wall at a restaurant in Birmingham.
Birmingham Police Lt. Peter Williston told WBRC-TV the driver had a medical issue that caused the wreck at Chick-fil-A on Saturday night. The driver had non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was injured.
Police say the vehicle smashed a path through the brick wall outside of the restaurant outside the glass front doors.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- UPDATE: Throw out romaine lettuce from SW Arizona, CDC warns as E. coli spreads
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Verne Troyer, Mini-Me from ‘Austin Powers’ films, has died
- Sessions told White House that Rosenstein's firing could prompt his departure, too
The restaurant remains open for business.