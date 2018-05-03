SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) — A man who crashed a car into a Waffle House in Florida has been charged with driving under the influence.

WTVT-TV reports the driver in the Thursday morning wreck has not been identified. WFTS-TV reports that Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene in Seminole around 1 a.m. A white BMW sedan had crashed into the side of the Waffle House while patrons were inside. No one was injured.

The wreck left a hole in the side of the business. WTVT reports there was no other damage, and the restaurant says it may reopen Thursday.