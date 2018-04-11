BETHLEHEM, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire say a driver has crashed into a school bus and died, and two students on the bus suffered minor injuries.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Route 116 in Bethlehem. The route was closed in both directions at Wing Road.

WMUR-TV reports authorities say the driver crashed into the bus and died. Further information on the crash wasn’t immediately available.

