GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man was able to escape unscathed after driving into a pond.
WGME-TV reports the crash happened Wednesday night in Gorham. Police say the 39-year-old driver swerved to avoid an animal before he travelled off the road and into a freezing pond.
The man was able to make his way out of the pond safely. Police found the driver shortly after the crash around 7 p.m.
Police say the man’s lucky he wasn’t injured in the crash.
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com