GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Charges are pending against a driver who Grand Forks police say crashed his pickup truck into a parked vehicle and then a law office building while driving drunk.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Police say the driver was cited for driving under the influence, and charges of driving under suspension and leaving the scene of a crash are pending.