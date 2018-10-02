CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say the driver of a speeding car who failed to stop for police caused a multi-vehicle crash on Chicago’s South Side, killing a 3-year-old boy and two men.

Chicago police say the driver fled the scene in Englewood on foot Monday night, and has not been caught.

Police say officers in a marked vehicle had seen the car speeding, turned on emergency lights and followed the vehicle, but they stopped the pursuit and the car kept going. Police say the speeding car ran a red light and crashed into a vehicle that then hit two more.

A 2-year-old girl and two women also were injured in the crash and are in stable condition. The crash killed the child and two men aged 24 and 25.