SHENANDOAH, Iowa (AP) — A jury has convicted a Louisiana man whose pickup truck hit a bicyclist who was camping after a ride in Iowa.
The Des Moines Register reports that 56-year-old Danny Cardin, of Homer, Louisiana, was found guilty of causing serious injury by vehicle but found not guilty of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident. His sentencing in the Fremont County Courthouse is scheduled for May 21.
An Iowa State Patrol report says James Foley, of Jacksonville, Florida, was sleeping in a tent at the 59er Motel & Campgrounds in Shenandoah on the night of July 17, 2016, when the pickup went off the driveway and struck the tent and him.
Foley had been participating in a statewide biking event known as RAGBRAI.
Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com