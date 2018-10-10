POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Idaho State Police say they’ve given a misdemeanor citation to a man who was driving a lawn service truck that spilled sulfuric acid across several roadways near Pocatello last month.

In the Sept. 27 incident, the truck is estimated to have leaked more than 60 gallons of sulfuric acid on the roads between Soda Springs and Pocatello. Officials say a cyclist crashed and sustained a broken hip after apparently riding through one of the slippery puddles of acid, and police warned that anyone who drove through the mess and didn’t immediately wash their vehicles would likely see damage to their tires and cars.

Work crews cleaned up the acid, which is not believed to have damaged the roads.

Idaho State Police Capt. Scott Hanson says the driver was cited for allowing the release of hazardous material into the environment, which carries a maximum penalty of a year in jail and $10,000 in fines.