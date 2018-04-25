MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a state trooper chased down and arrested a driver who intentionally crashed into her on Florida’s Turnpike.

A Miami-Dade police report says Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Vanessa Franceschi was sitting in her patrol car during a traffic stop along the highway’s shoulder Tuesday evening when 20-year-old Raumel Quntero rear-ended her with his Honda Civic and sped away through traffic.

The report says Franceschi chased the Civic and used her own car to force Quntero into a guardrail. Quntero was arrested at the scene and charged with multiple counts, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. The report says Quntero later mentioned in front of two other troopers that the crash was intentional.

Franceschi suffered minor injuries. No other drivers were harmed.

Jail records didn’t list an attorney for Quntero.