NEWFANE, Vt. (AP) — Police say a Brattleboro man died in a head-on collision in Newfane in which the driver of the other vehicle was charged.
The Brattleboro Reformer reports 32-year-old Robert Lind was pronounced dead at the scene of the Friday afternoon crash. Police say a vehicle operated by 26-year-old Sarah Loos of Bondville crossed the center line and struck Lind’s vehicle.
Police charged Loos with grossly negligent operation resulting in death and driving under the influence of drugs. She’s expected to appear in court in the future. It was unclear on Saturday if she had hired an attorney.
Police say Loos sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Brattleboro hospital. Mandi Gamache, a passenger in Lind’s vehicle, was airlifted to a hospital with significant injuries. Gamache’s status was not immediately available.
