ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts driver charged with hitting and killing a tow-truck driver last month remains hospitalized with injuries from the crash.

The Eagle-Tribune reports that 28-year-old Shiina Dionne faces charges including motor vehicle homicide and driving under the influence for the March 14 death of 41-year-old Daniel Coady Jr.

Dionne was due in court Wednesday, but her lawyer said she is still in the hospital. He did not specify what kind of injuries she suffered.

Coady worked for his family’s towing company and was killed as he loaded a vehicle onto his truck in the breakdown lane of Interstate 495 in Andover.

Dionne is due back in court May 23.