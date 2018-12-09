BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A 70-year-old driver involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.
The Idaho Statesman reports 70-year-old Mary A. Curtis of Eagle could face a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.
The Ada County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Aug. 13 crash that killed 71-year-old Joann Baker in Eagle.
Curtis told investigators she was looking at a stopped school bus and did not see the bicyclist.
Baker died from her injuries at a hospital.
Court records say Curtis was charged with a misdemeanor and not a felony because she acted “without gross negligence and without malice.”
She is scheduled for arraignment Dec. 19.
___
Information from: Idaho Statesman, http://www.idahostatesman.com