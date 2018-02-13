Mark Kristofferson of Lake Stevens died Saturday after a car traveling at twice the speed limit barreled into cyclists racing in a 100-mile charity ride through the Coachella Valley desert.
INDIO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Records show a motorist charged with killing a cyclist from Washington state during California’s Tour de Palm Springs over the weekend was driving with a suspended license.
The driver, Ronnie Huerta Jr., faces vehicular manslaughter charges. He was released after posting $75,000 bail. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
The Riverside Press-Enterprise reported Monday that the 21-year-old’s license had been suspended since Dec. 4 for being a negligent vehicle operator and failures to appear.
Witnesses said the car was going about 100 mph in a 55-mile-an-hour zone and passed another vehicle just before the collision.