LINWOOD, N.C. (AP) — The N.C. Highway Patrol has charged a driver in connection with a crash that killed a passenger.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the patrol says 18-year-old James Andrew Dimery is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

According to the patrol, 19-year-old Kevin Crisp Jr. of Lexington was killed when the car Dimery was driving late Saturday went off a rural road and overturned. The patrol says Dimery was going about 70 mph in a 55-mph zone.

Crisp, who was riding in the front seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the back seat was taken to a hospital for treatment and released.

Dimery was hospitalized in critical condition Sunday, but was upgraded to fair condition on Monday.

