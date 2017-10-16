BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire State Police say they’ve made an arrest in connection with a fatal one-car crash in the town of Brentwood in June.

State police say they arrested the driver of the car, Seth Winkle, on Saturday. He’s charged with manslaughter, negligent homicide and felony aggravated driving while intoxicated. The 21-year-old Exeter man was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in court in December. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who can comment on the charges.

A 22-year-old Newmarket woman was killed in the crash on June 17. State police say Jasmine Marston was a front-seat passenger in the car when it went off the road, hit a tree and rolled over.

Winkle and a back-seat passenger also were injured in the crash.