ANDOVER, N.J. (AP) — A man being pursued by police died when he crashed his car into a utility pole in northwestern New Jersey.

Sussex County authorities say Andover police initially tried to stop Kevin McCurdy shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday on Route 206 south. That came after several people reported a speeding and “erratic” driver on the roadway.

Authorities say the 54-year-old Newton man refused to pull over and soon crossed into the opposite lane before he hit the utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.