NEW YORK (AP) — A garbage truck driver has been arrested on drunken driving charges after a bike rider visiting New York City from Australia was fatally struck by his truck.

Police say 23-year-old Madison Jane Lyden swerved to avoid a livery cab blocking a bike lane near Central Park on Friday.

They say a commercial sanitation truck hit Lyden when she veered out of the bike lane. Lyden was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver of the truck, 44-year-old Felipe Chairez, was later arrested on charges including driving while intoxicated. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who could speak for him.

The advocacy group Transportation Alternatives says Lyden’s death underscores the need for protected bike lanes.