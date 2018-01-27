NORTH PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a pedestrian.

Suffolk County police say 25-year-old Luke Figat was trying to cross Sunrise Highway in North Patchogue early Saturday when he was struck by three vehicles. Figat was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say two of the drivers who hit the victim remained at the scene and the other one fled.

Twenty-nine-year-old Eduardo Aponte, of Mastic, was later arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

It’s not clear if Aponte has an attorney who could speak for him.