NORTH PATCHOGUE, N.Y. (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident that killed a pedestrian.
Suffolk County police say 25-year-old Luke Figat was trying to cross Sunrise Highway in North Patchogue early Saturday when he was struck by three vehicles. Figat was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say two of the drivers who hit the victim remained at the scene and the other one fled.
Twenty-nine-year-old Eduardo Aponte, of Mastic, was later arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.
Most Read Stories
- Beer, burgers and haircuts: Seattle hits new high for cost of living, and it's not just housing | FYI Guy
- Take a look inside Amazon’s Spheres as they get set to open
- Pioneering, inspiring snow-sports filmmaker Warren Miller, 93, dies at Orcas Island home WATCH
- 10 Underappreciated Things in the Northwest That Could Kill You | PNW Magazine VIEW
- 'If you no speak English': email to Vietnamese man in Seattle sparks emotional response over language discrimination
It’s not clear if Aponte has an attorney who could speak for him.