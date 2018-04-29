PLAINFIELD, N.J. (AP) — A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian before fleeing the scene of the crash in Plainfield, New Jersey, has been arrested.

Police tell NJ.com that a 39-year-old man was killed while trying to cross a road early Sunday.

Investigators say the driver drove off but was quickly arrested by Plainfield police and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. He was identified as a 37-year-old South Plainfield resident, but his name was not released.

